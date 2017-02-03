Meeker County Sergeant Charged For Stalking Willmar Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A sergeant in central Minnesota has been charged for stalking after allegedly sending threatening texts to a man in Willmar and enetring his home uninvited.
According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Joel Engler of the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor stalking.
The complaint states Eric Ernhart contacted the sheriff’s office in September to report harassment by Engler. Ernhart told investigators Engler “has been obsessed with him for the past several years.”
Ernhart showed authorities text messages between him and Engler where he told Engler to stop contacting him. Ernhart said Engler sent him between 10 and 100 text messages a day.
Ernhart also told police Engler drove by his home multiple times a day.
According to the complaint, Ernhart said Engler entered his home on Sept. 15 without permission.
GPS from Engler’s squad car confirmed he was at Engler’s residence for about six minutes on that day. GPS also confirmed Engler frequently drove by Ernhart’s home.
Ernhart obtained a restraining order against Engler. He said he felt “frightened and threatened” and even considered leaving town.
Engler admitted to sending most of the text messages and entering Ernhart’s home on Sept. 15.