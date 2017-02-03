2 Injured In 2-Car Crash In Morrison County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured when two cars crashed in Morrison County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Iris Road and Edgar Drive in Little Falls.
Upon arrival they learned that 30-year-old Joseph Peterson, of Little Falls, had been driving southbound on Edgar Drive, approaching Iris Road. At the same time 50-year-old Sherry Donahue, of Little Falls. Donahue was traveling eastbound on Iris Road. Peterson failed to yield to Donahue, who had the right of way, and the cars collided.
Both drivers suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.