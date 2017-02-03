Man Steals Car With Baby Inside, Manhunt Ongoing In N.D.

REYNOLDS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting at a state trooper in North Dakota and stealing a car with a baby inside.
A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a pickup with a loud exhaust on Interstate 29 at Grand Forks about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The pickup driver fled. Officers put down tire spikes and stopped the truck near Hillsboro. Lt. Troy Hischer says the suspect exited the truck and fled after firing three shots at a trooper, who was not hit. Two others in the truck were arrested.
Hischer says the suspect then stole an idling car with a baby inside from outside a residence in Hillsboro. He was stopped near Reynolds and fled. The baby was found safe inside. Authorities say he remains on the run after stealing another car in Reynolds.
