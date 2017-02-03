Paul Mercurio To Perform At MOA’s House Of Comedy

February 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Mall Of America, Rick Bronson's House Of Comedy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Paul Mecurio is an award winning writer and comedian.

But, before that he was a lawyer on Wall Street who decided to change careers.

Mercurio now does stand-up on shows like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and hosts a popular podcast called 2 Chairs and a Microphone. He’s also an award winning writer for the Daily Show.

He is appearing Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4 at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at Mall of America.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the House of Comedy online.

