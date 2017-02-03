Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Week(end)

From a few great album releases to a Super Bowl-with-local-music party, here are the four shows to see this weekend! Check them out below.

FRIDAY: The Nicollettes Album Release Show @ Icehouse – Mpls.

Minneapolis-based indie rock band, The Nicollettes, is releasing its debut album, “Visitor”, at the Icehouse this Friday.

The band is a fusion of EVE 6 and well-known Minneapolis band Soul Asylum. The Nicollettes was formed when EVE 6’s Max Collins and Soul Asylum’s Justin Sharbono met on tour – and the rest was history.

A bunch of Minneapolis musicians helped out with the project, including Ian Allison, Grady Kenevan, Jeremy Messersmith, and Kara Laudon.

Joining The Nicollettes on the bill is Gabriel Douglas.

11 p.m. | 21 + | $8 in advance, $10 at door

SATURDAY: Meridian Incident Album Release @ Parkway Theater – Mpls.

Another debut album!

Meridian Incident, a progressive-post-rock band hailing from Minneapolis, is releasing “Istology” this Saturday at the Parkway Theater.

They say the production, which has been six years in the making, is a combination of music, photography and film. And it tells an important story of a childhood abuse survivor, Janey.

Also on the bill is Vaudeville and The Great Went.

7 p.m. | 21 + | $12 adv / $16 door

SATURDAY: Romantica Record Release & Fitzgerald Theater – St. Paul

After a while apart, the band Romantica is back together and releasing all new material in its new 14-song album, “Shadowlands”.

The band – which touches upon music genres of Americana, pop, folk and country — is releasing it at the historic Fitzgerald Theater, too, for good measure.

It’s Romantica’s fourth album and first new release in seven years, so check it out!

8 p.m. | All Ages | $22-$25

SUNDAY: GSharp & The Bizness @ Lee’s Liquor Lounge – Mpls.

If you want a taste of local music along with the biggest game of the year on a bunch of TVs, Lee’s Liquor Lounge is hosting a night you might be interested in.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with soul food being prepped for 8:30 p.m. Then, GSharp and The Bizness will be “serving up the funk” at 9:30 p.m. until close.

Looks like there is no cover, so enjoy!

Local Music Tap is a blog aimed at promoting Minnesota-based musicians, bands, shows and events. If you have music blog ideas, please email cepremo@wcco.com or leave a comment below.