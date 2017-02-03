UST Issues Alert After Stranger Found Rummaging Through Student’s Drawers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas has issued a public safety alert after a burglary incident at one of its residence halls Wednesday.
According to university officials, the incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. at the Dowling Residence Hall.
There, a female student reported that she confronted an unidentified male who was rummaging through her drawers. He claimed to be a St. Thomas student and returned a charge he took from her drawer before leaving the room. The student then contacted Public Safety shortly after.
University officials say video surveillance shows the suspect then immediately left the campus. He gained access to the building initially by entering after someone left the building.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 180 pounds, 25-35 years old, shaved head, thin-framed glasses, thin black mustache, wearing a black jacket, a black stocking cap, black pants, black belt, cellphone case on hip, black boots, and carrying a black duffle bag with a white Air Jordan logo on it. The suspect also smelled of heavy smoke.
Anyone with information is asked to call the university’s Public Safety at 651-962-5100 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.