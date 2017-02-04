4 Things To Do From Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are all the great ideas Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak shared on WCCO Saturday Morning — now go make the most of the first weekend in February!
1. The hogs are out at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Minneapolis Motorcycle Show continues Saturday at 10 a.m. You can also check out the FMX Stunt Show, where riders take to the air for high-flying freestyle tricks. Show times are throughout the day. Tickets to the Motorcycle Show are $16. Kids 11 and under get in for free.
2. Put on your cowboy boots and head to the Xcel Energy Center for The World’s Toughest Rodeo. It showcases cowboys from around the country competing in events like bareback riding, barrel racing and bull riding. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start around $15, and kids get in for about $8.
3. The Great Northern Festival continues with The City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival Saturday night in Minneapolis. There are so many different events Saturday at Theodore Wirth Park. There’s skiing, of course, but there’s also skijoring, a snow sculpture contest and the Luminary Loppet. You can also head to the St. Paul Winter Carnival for the torchlight parade and fireworks Saturday night as well at Rice Park.
4. And we stay in St. Paul for the fastest sport on skates — Red Bull Crashed Ice. This is the 6th year of the event in St. Paul. Skaters will fly down a 1,200-foot-long track in front of the Cathedral of St. Paul, with about 100,000 fans on hand to watch. Metro Transit buses and light rail are offering free rides downtown this weekend.