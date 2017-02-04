Protesters Demand More Availability From Rep. Paulsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of protesters says Congressman Erik Paulsen is not making himself available enough to his constituents.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside his office to demand he hold public and publicized town halls every quarter.
They say as far as they can tell, he has not held a town hall in that format in seven years.
They say, rather, that he hold town calls and there are too many people on the phone calls to make their voices here.
One protester said Paulsen cannot represent his constituents if he won’t listen to them.
“We had such a contentious election last year, it seems to me that representatives should be communicating with their constituents more than ever,” Clara Severson said. “And the fact that he has been relatively silent is completely unacceptable.”
Protesters also said they will continue to gather until Paulsen meets their demands.
WCCO reached out to Paulsen but has not heard back.