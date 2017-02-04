Mike’s Mix: Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar in Farmington try some interesting cocktails.
Bourbon Sour
2 oz Baker’s Bourbon
¾ oz juice from ½ grilled lemon
¾ oz rich simple syrup *
* To make rich simple syrup: dissolve 2 cups of sugar into 1 cup of water, over heat. Cool and use immediately, or store in the refrigerator.
Instructions:
Squeeze lemon juice into a shaker tin, and place the rind in there as well. Add any other fresh fruit you’d like to include (like raspberries, to make the drink on the right). Add bourbon, then simple syrup. Shake all ingredients over ice and pour into a lowball glass.
Westside
2 oz Pinnacle Vodka
¾ oz Cointreau
¾ oz rich lemon simple syrup *
3 fresh lemon wedges
2 sprigs of fresh mint – stem & leaves
* To make lemon simple syrup: dissolve 2 cups of sugar in 1 cup of lemon juice over heat. Cool and use immediately, or refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
Instructions:
Muddle lemon wedges and mint in a shaker tin. Add vodka, Cointreau, and lemon simple syrup. Shake over ice. Double-strain into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh mint leaf.
Bourbon Butcher Kitchen & Bar features a large whiskey selection, craft cocktails, local draft beer, burgers, smoked brisket, and small shareable plates in a family-friendly atmosphere…featuring video games!