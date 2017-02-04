Minneapolis Ad Agency Mono Talks Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 million people are expected to tune in for Sunday’s Super Bowl.
The game and halftime show won’t be the only draws. Of course, you can’t forget about those iconic and expensive Super Bowl commercials.
According to Advertising Age, a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LI will run about $5 million this year. In total, a record $385 million will be spent on advertising.
In the video above, Erin Keeley and Michael Hart from Minneapolis advertising agency Mono talk to WCCO’s Liz Collin about expected trends in this year’s Super Bowl ads.