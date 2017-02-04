WEEKEND BREAK: Frozen Bocce Ball! | Local Man Wows James Corden | New Dog Show Breeds

Off The Streets 5K Raises Awareness Of Trafficking In Twin Cities

February 4, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday morning to help fight human trafficking.

Target Field hosted the Off the Streets 5K Saturday morning. Off the Streets is made up of churches and businesses in the Twin Cities.

The group wants to raises awareness and money for organizations working with those who have been trafficked in Minneapolis.

The FBI ranked the Twin Cities as the 13th worst for human trafficking in the country.

“Doing nothing, or doing something rogue, trying to help or free people on your own, isn’t really effective,” pastor Scott Woller of Corner Church said. “Really going out and partnering with great organizations to combat this real issue is incredibly important.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s 5K will go directly to local groups working to combat human trafficking.

