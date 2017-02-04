Thousands Pack St. Paul For Red Bull Crashed Ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One of the most popular outdoor events of the year is happening now in St. Paul.

Tens of thousands of people are making their way to the St. Paul Cathedral to watch athletes from around the world compete in the Red Bull event.

People began trickling in Saturday evening to watch the competition, which will start at 6:30 p.m.

More than 100 athletes from across the world and some from here in Minnesota will compete in the ice cross downhill competition along a difficult course.

In past years, more than 100,000 people have come out. This is one of four events like it across the world and the only one in the U.S. Fans feel lucky to be able to experience it.

“It’s cold. And it’s amazing, it looks like fun,” Megan Handley said.

“I think it’s awesome. It brings about $20 million extra revenue into the city. It’s great for the city, everyone’s excited about it, it’s awesome,” Michael Smith said.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday night’s events: The men’s and women’s finals run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. After that they will be giving out the prizes and hosting a press conference. The after party will then run until 1 a.m.

This is actually one of several events happening in St. Paul Saturday night, as the winter carnival is wrapping up.

It’s busy all over the capital city. If you can, plan ahead for carpool or take the light rail and Metro Transit buses for free. Click here for more information.