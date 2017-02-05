4 Things To Know For Feb. 5, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Number One: Court Denies Travel Ban Request

A federal court of appeals has denied the Justice Department’s request to reverse a restraining order that halted President Donald Trump’s travel ban of people from seven predominately-Muslim countries.

It is now up to the state of Washington and the Trump administration to file further arguments by Monday afternoon.

Number Two: The City of Lakes Loppet

The loppet continues Sunday in Theodore Wirth Park with races happening there all day.

Because of the lack of snow this year, the loppet is not happening across the city of Minneapolis, but mainly in Wirth Park.

Number Three: LaVine Out Rest Of Season

Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Zach LaVine tore his ACL and will need surgery.

LaVine got hurt during the game Friday night in Detroit. He finished a layup, but when he came down, he hurt his knee.

He did get back up and played, but later went to the trainer’s room.

Number Four: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Show

The halftime spectacle will feature hundreds of lit-up drones.

The singer had to get clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration because drones are banned at or near the stadium.

This will be the first time ever that the Super Bowl halftime will incorporate unmanned aerial vehicles.