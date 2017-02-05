Bristedt Nets Hat Trick, Gopher Hockey Sweeps Penn State

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Leon Bristedt recorded his first career hat trick Saturday as the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team completed a sweep of Penn State with a 5-2 victory.
Bristedt scored short-handed, power play and even strength goals for the Gophers in Saturday’s win over the Nittany Lions. Eric Schierhorn made a career-high 38 saves for his 17th win of the year, which leads the Big Ten.
The Gophers have won six straight home games and are 9-2-1 at Mariucci Arena this year. They’ve also won 10 of their last 12.
Along with Bristedt’s hat trick, Brent Gates Jr. and Taylor Cammarata added goals.
Minnesota (17-7, 8-2) is tied for the Big Ten lead with Wisconsin. The Gophers travel to Ohio State next weekend.