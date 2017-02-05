Super Bowl LI: Preparing For The Big Game | Security Focusing On Subtlety | 5 Worst Halftime Shows

3 Dead Following 3 House Fires Near Duluth

February 5, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Duluth, Fatal Fire, Fire

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Three people have died in three separate home fires near Duluth in three straight days.

The St. Louis County sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday that the latest fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Remains believed to be those of 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik were found in the debris of the home, which was about 15 miles northeast of Duluth. His son and daughter-in-law escaped. The cause remains under investigation.

Early Friday, another fire killed an 87-year-old woman in Hermantown. Her name and the cause have not been released.

Another person died in a house fire north of Cloquet on Thursday. That person’s name and the cause have not been released, either.

