Families Affected By Otsego Pick-Up Truck Crash Speak Out

OTSEGO, Minn. (WCCO) — The families of three Rogers High School students hit by a pick-up truck last month are speaking out.
The accident happened on Jan. 19 in Otsego. A school bus had its stop arm out and when the students attempted to cross the road, they were hit by a pick-up truck.
Greta Jenson, Beckett Olson and Ian Orina were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Two of the teenagers were in critical condition, and one was in serious condition.
The 22-year-old driver of the truck was arrested on criminal vehicular operation charges.
“It felt so surreal, I mean, I feel like it’s something you’d expect to see on a Grey Anatomy episode. It’s not something you expect to be living in,” Madison Almquist, Beckett Olson’s sister, said.
“It’s been a title wave of love and gratitude on our family and everybody else’s, like it said it’s overwhelming,” Scott Frazier, a stepfather of one of the victims, said.
