Super Bowl LI: Preparing For The Big Game | Security Focusing On Subtlety | 5 Worst Halftime Shows

Families Affected By Otsego Pick-Up Truck Crash Speak Out

February 5, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Beckett Olson, Greta Jenson, Ian Orina, Otsego Crash

OTSEGO, Minn. (WCCO) — The families of three Rogers High School students hit by a pick-up truck last month are speaking out.

The accident happened on Jan. 19 in Otsego. A school bus had its stop arm out and when the students attempted to cross the road, they were hit by a pick-up truck.

Greta Jenson, Beckett Olson and Ian Orina were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Two of the teenagers were in critical condition, and one was in serious condition.

The 22-year-old driver of the truck was arrested on criminal vehicular operation charges.

“It felt so surreal, I mean, I feel like it’s something you’d expect to see on a Grey Anatomy episode. It’s not something you expect to be living in,” Madison Almquist, Beckett Olson’s sister, said.

“It’s been a title wave of love and gratitude on our family and everybody else’s, like it said it’s overwhelming,” Scott Frazier, a stepfather of one of the victims, said.

We will have more from the victim’s and their families on WCCO 4 News at 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia