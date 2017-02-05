Maxim Super Bowl Party Lives Up To Its Reputation

— By Craig Schroepfer (@CDSWCCO)

Super Bowl LII is coming to Minneapolis next February, and one thing Twin Cities residents will see is that the activities during the week are so popular that, in some ways, they rival the game itself.

Whether you are testing out your football skills or hanging out by Radio Row, there is something there for football fans of all ages.

For adults there are many high profile parties to choose from during the week, but there is one event that stands out from the rest of them — the Maxim Super Bowl Party.

“It’s the number one party the last 10 years running because it’s the coolest one,” says Dylan Marer, the CEO and executive producer at Karma International, who is in charge of putting on the event. “It’s cool because you have fashion, art, and beautiful women all under one roof.”

Marer is based out of Hollywood and has been in charge of producing the Maxim party the last two years. He compares producing a party to mixing a good cocktail, where you have to have all the right ingredients.

This year’s Maxim party took place in Sugar Land, Texas at the Smart Financial Center, a new 6,500-seat theater that was retrofitted for the party.

“Every venue, every city has its own flavor and the venues are all unique,” Marer said. “We chose Sugar Land for the location because of the Smart Financial Center and the vision for what I could do with it. I saw this theater and I could build a giant ultra-lounge with suites.”

With a lot of high profile clients — from set designers to technology titans to celebrities — every event Marer puts on feels like you are in a movie.

Maxim partnered with Thomas J. Henry, a major philanthropist and one of the top personal injury attorney’s in the country, to put on the event with proceeds going toward Tree Media Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to educating the public on environmental issues.

This year’s event did live up to its reputation as the best party during Super Bowl week. Performing at the event were DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and DNCE.

Some of the celebrities walking the red carpet were actor/rapper Lil Bow Wow, TV personality Kendra Wilkinson and her husband, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Hank Bassett, former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, singer/actress Fergie, and hip-hop artist Ludacris.

Even Vikings running back Adrian Peterson made an appearance at the Maxim party.

For party-goers, men were dressed in mostly casual attire while the ladies wore their best evening gowns.

Next year’s Maxim Super Bowl party will be in the Twin Cities. Planning for the event will be underway as soon as Super Bowl LI weekend wraps up. If the party in Minneapolis is anything like the party in Houston, it will be a must-see event.