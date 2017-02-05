Families Impacted By Travel Ban Unite At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel remains on hold for now.

Early Sunday morning, a federal appeals court denied a request by the U.S. Justice Department in its emergency motion to immediately block a suspension of the travel ban. A federal judge based in Seattle suspended the Executive Order by President Trump on Friday.

The ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries has affected families right here in Minnesota. But on Sunday, families were reunited at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The families came in Sunday afternoon from Amsterdam, two families who until today weren’t sure they’d ever be reunited.

Mohamed Iye, a U.S. citizen from Somalia, cut through the crowd to hold his bride and their two little girls. A belated reunion as she was told last, week despite her Visa, she couldn’t board her flight.

“I’ve been feeling a lot of worry that I might not get here, make it here,” she said.

With recent changes, she was cleared and they’ve been supported by local immigration attorneys. You can see the joy is tangible, and the timing couldn’t be better. Their daughter has microcephaly and will get the care she couldn’t get in Nairobi.

“First thing I’m looking for is hugging my kids and taking her to the doctor and taking care of them,” Iye said.

Minutes later, another family together again after Farhan Dirrye safely arrived after he was not allowed to board his plane last week.

He was worried he wouldn’t be able to come to the U.S. He would be in Kenya his whole life.

His brother says he’s thankful for the attorneys and advocates who made this moment happen. They say they still have worries for the future but peace in the present.

“We believe nobody is above the law. We still believe that America is good,” his brother said.