4 Things To Know: Immigration Ban Latest, Queen Elizabeth’s Reign & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the immigration ban to Queen Elizabeth’s long reign, here are the four stores to know for Monday, Feb. 6.
Immigration Ban Latest
President Donald Trump will address troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida Monday. This, as a federal appeals court in San Francisco hears from the Justice Department, along with lawyers from Minnesota and Washington state over his travel ban. A judge denied the government’s emergency request to resume the controversial order yesterday after it was blocked by a Seattle judge. With the order temporarily suspended, travelers from the countries affected rushed to return to the U.S.
Silicon Valley Vs. Travel Ban
Silicon Valley is taking a stand against the President’s travel ban. Uber, Twitter, Netflix and other prominent tech companies are filing a legal brief opposing the order. It argues immigration and economic growth are “intimately tied.”
Queen Elizabeth’s Long Reign
Queen Elizabeth II will make history by celebrating her Sapphire Jubilee. The queen has ruled the UK for 65 years since the day her father, King George 6th, died suddenly. She is set to wear a blue dress, sapphires and diamonds that he gave her. Today is also the anniversary of King George’s death.
Wolves Vs. Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Miami Heat at Target Center tonight. But the Wolves are playing without Zach LaVine. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury Friday night in Detroit. He finished a lay-up, but when he came down, he hurt his knee. The Wolves play the Heat at 7 o’clock Monday night.