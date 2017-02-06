Bassmasters Angler Of Year Event Returning To Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the world’s largest bass fishing tournaments is returning to Minnesota.
The Bassmaster Angler of the Year Tournament will be this Sept. 14-17 on Lake Mille Lacs. It will feature the top 50 anglers from the Elite Series.
The tournament was held in Onamia last year. Participation in the tournament is based on performance throughout the year.
A $1 million prize will be at stake, and the top angler in the standings after the tournament will get $100,000. Across three days of competition on Lake Mille Lacs last year, anglers caught 729 bass for a three-day total weight of more than 2,800 pounds.
Tournament officials say new this year is a $25,000 prize for the heaviest three-day limit of bass.