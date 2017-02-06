Best Lingerie Boutiques In Minnesota For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Linda Cameron
On this day of love and romance, gift your Valentine with something special from a Twin Cities lingerie boutique. Just as thought-provoking is to wear boutique lingerie as a gift to the one you love. Many locally owned Minnesota boutiques fuel romantic fantasy with more than a dash of panache. Their lingerie and gift collections can allure and bedazzle.
Flirt Boutique
177 Snelling Ave. N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 698-3692
www.flirt-boutique.com
Flirt teases with a collection of bodysuits, nicely naughty nighties, and glam chemises. The chemise becomes an evening dress when accented with flirty boutique accessories and paired with spikey heels. You wouldn’t notice the difference between evening wear and nightwear. The halter-style bodysuit with a high jewel neckline can be worn with a holiday skirt or a two-piece formal. Whether low or high neckline, the bodysuit also looks fab on the beach. Stunning cover-ups make bodysuits, slip dresses, dressing gowns, and other nightwear even more attention getting.
Venus Unveiled
711 West Lake St., Suite 104
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 821-6464
www.venusunveiled.com
Wherever there is exotic dancing, there is a store nearby that sells exotic lingerie. Venus Unveiled sells dancewear and footwear for the athletic performer and dancer. Genuine steel-boned corsets come in a lacy assortment of deep rich colors and trim. A red bodice over an off-the-shoulder black lace corset accentuates the silhouette. It’s perfect as a Valentine’s Day gift or as a costume for other occasions. Bikini two-piece dancewear can also double as lingerie or swimwear. Such motivational style is enough to inspire a membership gift certificate for a gym or fitness center.
Allure Intimate Apparel
7804 Main St., N.
Maple Grove, MN 55369
(763) 420-3130
www.allurefits.com
The lingerie collection in this boutique is designed for the bridal suite. But doesn’t courtship usually precede the bridal chambers? In basic and warm colors, the often sheer but sturdy fabrics in Allure’s lingerie line have a silken feel and a satiny sheen. The form fitting shapewear can be revealingly provocative (or vice versa). If modest intimate apparel is more to your liking, choose sleepwear as a gift. Some pajama ensembles look like casual daywear. Founded in 2010, Allure first opened in Maple Grove. Since Maple Grove, Allure has added stores in Edina, St. Paul, and Wisconsin.
Via’s Vintage
2408 Hennepin Ave., S.
Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 374-3649
www.viasvintage.com
Sometimes, to get a true fashion sense you have to go vintage. Apparel for men and women can date back to the 1800s, but most styles are from the 1920s to late 20th century. Via’s has a remarkable collection of lingerie from leading designers. Although some pieces look quite contemporary, many are from the 1950s thru the 1980s. To view a lingerie gallery collection from past to present, go to Via’s Facebook page and see what you like.
Sensuel Lingerie
961 Arcade St.
St. Paul, MN 55104
(651) 772-3565
www.facebook.com/stpaulsensuel
A tad more risqué than other lingerie boutiques, Sensuel is nonetheless getting positive Facebook reviews. Billed as a women’s clothing store, this racy boutique also sells adult reading material, DVDs, fragrances and novelties. The racks are full of camisoles, corsets, bodices and other intimate ware. But just as interesting are the lotions and potions that relax and put one into the mood. If you happen to drop into the store, ask for Love Potion No. 9. For the lovelorn, this would be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.