Best Lingerie Boutiques In Minnesota For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Linda Cameron On this day of love and romance, gift your Valentine with something special from a Twin Cities lingerie boutique. Just as thought-provoking is to wear boutique lingerie as a gift to the one you love. Many locally owned Minnesota boutiques fuel romantic fantasy with more than a dash of panache. Their lingerie and gift collections can allure and bedazzle.

Flirt Boutique

177 Snelling Ave. N.

Saint Paul, MN 55104

(651) 698-3692

www.flirt-boutique.com Flirt teases with a collection of bodysuits, nicely naughty nighties, and glam chemises. The chemise becomes an evening dress when accented with flirty boutique accessories and paired with spikey heels. You wouldn’t notice the difference between evening wear and nightwear. The halter-style bodysuit with a high jewel neckline can be worn with a holiday skirt or a two-piece formal. Whether low or high neckline, the bodysuit also looks fab on the beach. Stunning cover-ups make bodysuits, slip dresses, dressing gowns, and other nightwear even more attention getting.

Venus Unveiled

711 West Lake St., Suite 104

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 821-6464

www.venusunveiled.com Wherever there is exotic dancing, there is a store nearby that sells exotic lingerie. Venus Unveiled sells dancewear and footwear for the athletic performer and dancer. Genuine steel-boned corsets come in a lacy assortment of deep rich colors and trim. A red bodice over an off-the-shoulder black lace corset accentuates the silhouette. It’s perfect as a Valentine’s Day gift or as a costume for other occasions. Bikini two-piece dancewear can also double as lingerie or swimwear. Such motivational style is enough to inspire a membership gift certificate for a gym or fitness center.

Allure Intimate Apparel

7804 Main St., N.

Maple Grove, MN 55369

(763) 420-3130

www.allurefits.com The lingerie collection in this boutique is designed for the bridal suite. But doesn’t courtship usually precede the bridal chambers? In basic and warm colors, the often sheer but sturdy fabrics in Allure’s lingerie line have a silken feel and a satiny sheen. The form fitting shapewear can be revealingly provocative (or vice versa). If modest intimate apparel is more to your liking, choose sleepwear as a gift. Some pajama ensembles look like casual daywear. Founded in 2010, Allure first opened in Maple Grove. Since Maple Grove, Allure has added stores in Edina, St. Paul, and Wisconsin. Related: Best Lingerie Boutiques In Minnesota

Via’s Vintage

2408 Hennepin Ave., S.

Minneapolis, MN 55405

(612) 374-3649

www.viasvintage.com Sometimes, to get a true fashion sense you have to go vintage. Apparel for men and women can date back to the 1800s, but most styles are from the 1920s to late 20th century. Via’s has a remarkable collection of lingerie from leading designers. Although some pieces look quite contemporary, many are from the 1950s thru the 1980s. To view a lingerie gallery collection from past to present, go to Via’s Facebook page and see what you like.