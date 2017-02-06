Police: Suspects Exchange Fire From Vehicles In Downtown Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say they are investigating after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles near downtown Duluth Sunday evening — injuring at least one person.
According to police, officers responded at 7:49 p.m. to a local hospital on the report of a 19-year-old male victim being admitted with a gunshot wound.
Investigators determined the victim was injured during a shooting that took place between one moving vehicle and another moving vehicle. A suspect vehicle apparently followed the victim vehicle from downtown onto Interstate 35. Shots were then fired from suspect vehicle into the victim vehicle, striking the 19-year-old victim.
The suspect vehicle was found later unoccupied and disabled a short distance from the Can of Worms on Highway 52. Witnesses reported seeing individuals running from the vehicle.
The victim vehicle was found in the area of 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street. Investigators believe the two parties know each other, but the motive is not yet clear.
Police are following up on leads and have identified persons of interest in the case. However, no identities have been released and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.