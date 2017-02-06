2 Women Killed, 2-Year-Old Boy Injured In Head-On Collision

February 6, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women were killed and one child was injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 3:15 p.m. a 2001 Chevy Tracker, driven by a 63-year-old Parkers Prairie woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway 29 near Deer Creek when a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by a 31-year-old Wadena woman, traveling westbound attempted to pass a driver in front of them. The Oldsmobile crossed the center line while attempting to pass and hit the Chevy head-on.

The drivers of both the Chevy and Oldsmobile suffered fatal injuries.

There was a 2-year-old passenger in the Oldsmobile. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia