2 Women Killed, 2-Year-Old Boy Injured In Head-On Collision

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women were killed and one child was injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 3:15 p.m. a 2001 Chevy Tracker, driven by a 63-year-old Parkers Prairie woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway 29 near Deer Creek when a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by a 31-year-old Wadena woman, traveling westbound attempted to pass a driver in front of them. The Oldsmobile crossed the center line while attempting to pass and hit the Chevy head-on.
The drivers of both the Chevy and Oldsmobile suffered fatal injuries.
There was a 2-year-old passenger in the Oldsmobile. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.