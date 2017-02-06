MNsure Enrollment Deadline Ends Wednesday

February 6, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Health Insurance, Health Insurance Premiums, MNsure, Online Healthcare Exchange

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – If you haven’t signed up for health insurance through Minnesota’s online health insurance exchange, you have until Wednesday night to do so.

MNsure officials announced last week they were extending the enrollment deadline by a full week. That deadline ends at midnight Wednesday. Insurance packages purchased during this period will be effective beginning March 1.

For those who have last-minute questions before enrolling, the MNsure Contact Center will have extended hours through Wednesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say more than 100,000 people have enrolled in private health care coverage.

