Report: Mpls. Café, Owned By Republican Immigrant, Offers ‘The Donald’ Sandwich

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small Minneapolis café owned by a Republican immigrant is gaining some attention with its new sandwich: “The Donald”.
The Star Tribune reports that it’s an idea from the owner of T-Rex Cookie café, Tina Rexing, a Republican who opposed Donald Trump in the election.
The sandwich is a slice of bologna and American cheese on white bread. It costs $5 for immigrants and $10 for everyone else.
Rexing reportedly said “In times like these, we need to bring a little bit of humor into the picture.”