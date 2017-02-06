Paul Shaffer at Ames Center

Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band is coming to Ames Center in Burnsville, MN Saturday, July 1st, 2017! Tickets on sale Friday, February 10th at 10am.
PAUL SHAFFER & THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS BAND WITH SPECIAL GUEST VOCALIST: VALERIE SIMPSON
For 33 years Paul Shaffer served as David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick. Paul began his career in 1972 as musical director of the Toronto production of “Godspell.” He played piano in “The Magic Show” on Broadway in 1974, then spent the next five years with the original “Saturday Night Live,” where he played keyboards, composed special musical material and, in 1980, became a featured performer. In addition to recording his own albums, Coast to Coast (1989) and The World’s Most Dangerous Party (1993), Shaffer recorded with such diverse artists as Diana Ross, Yoko Ono and Robert Plant’s Honeydrippers. He composed the LATE SHOW theme song and, with Paul Jabara, wrote the Number One ’80s dance hit “It’s Raining Men,” performed by the Weather Girls and re-recorded by Geri Halliwell for the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” soundtrack, topping the British pop charts in 2001. In 2002, he received his first GRAMMY, Best Country Instrumental, for the Earl Scruggs and Friends album, and co-produced an avant-garde jazz album for his mentor, Tsziji Munoz. Paul Shaffer’s “This Day in Rock” is a daily interstitial feature nationally syndicated by Envision Radio. Paul’s latest CD, produced by Richard Gottehrer, will be released in early 2017.
AMES CENTER – BURNSVILLE, MN
SATURDAY, JULY 1ST
Doors:
7:00PM
Show: 8:00PM
All Ages
TICKETS ON-‐SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH AT 10AM
Reserved Seating: $82.50 & $52.50 plus applicable fees
Reserved tickets available at the Ames Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 and http://www.ticketmaster.com
Presented by Rose Presents