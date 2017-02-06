Ray Christensen, Voice Of The Gophers, Dies At 92

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He was the golden voice of the Golden Gophers for more than half a century on WCCO Radio.
Ray Christensen has died at the age of 92.
A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Ray began broadcasting Gopher football and basketball games in 1951. Though regarded by his peers as one of the most skilled and versatile broadcasters in the region, Ray Christensen will always be remembered as the voice of the of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
His broadcast career began at University of Minnesota radio station KUOM, followed by a term as program director and sports director at WLOL Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
He joined WCCO in 1963, where his duties ranged from news and interviews to fine music, in addition to sportscasting. He retired from full-time broadcasting in 1993, but continued doing Gopher football and basketball play-by-play until 2001.
Over the years he has broadcast Minnesota Twins baseball, Minnesota Vikings football, Minneapolis Lakers basketball, and golf and hockey, as well as 510 Gopher football games in 50 years and 1,309 Gopher basketball games in 45 years. Following retirement, Ray continued to be active in the community, hosting tours abroad and recording Talking Books for the Blind.
He received numerous awards for his broadcast achievements. The University of Minnesota placed a banner honoring him in Williams Arena, and established an athletic scholarship in his name in 2001.