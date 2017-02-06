Police Seek Information In Robbinsdale Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Robbinsdale Police Department is investigating after an adult male was injured in a shooting Friday night.
Police responded at about 9:56 p.m. near the area of 42nd and Cruz Avenues after reports of gunfire in the area. About two minutes later, officers were called to North Memorial Medical Center for a man who had been shot.
The victim told authorities he and a passenger were heading southbound on Highway 100 at 42nd Avenue North when shots were fired from another vehicle, hitting his vehicle several times. He was hit the in shoulder once and drove himself to the hospital.
Police shut down Highway 100 between 42nd and 36th Avenues North to investigate the incident and process the scene. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information or who might have witnessed it is asked to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.