Sheriff: Rush City Man Killed In Pine County Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after his vehicle rolled and hit a power pole near Rock Creek, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at about 3:52 a.m. on 55oth Street, east of Forest Boulevard. The location is just south of Pine City. A 911 caller reported a vehicle going off the road and rolling. The vehicle hit a power pole, and lines were down on or near the car.
The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Ryan Labine of Rush City.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.