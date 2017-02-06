St. Paul Police: Woman, 76, Sexually Assaulted While Out On Walk

February 6, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Sexual Assault, St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating after a 76-year-old woman who was out for a walk was attacked and sexually assaulted last week.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Lake Phalen. A 76-year-old woman reported to police that she was walking along a path by a waterfall when a man came up behind her, grabbed her and dragged her to a wooded area.

As they entered the woods, the victim struggled and they both fell to the ground. The victim said the man failed to undress her, but did use his hands to molest her before fleeing.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, medium build and possibly in his mid-40s. He also wore pants, a jacket and hat that were all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5685.

