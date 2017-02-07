4 Things To Know: Democrats Fight DeVos Confirmation, Handoff Week, Patriots’ Victory Parade & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the Senate Democrats continued fight to block Betsy DeVos from being confirmed as Education Secretary to the New England Patriots’ victory parade in Boston, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 7, 2017.

Federal Appeals Court Hears Arguments On Trump’s Travel Ban

A federal appeals court will hear arguments from the Justice Department, along with Minnesota and Washington, over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The same court refused to immediately reinstate the ban Monday after the Justice Department filed paperwork fighting the order.

The Trump Administration maintains blocking the ban endangers national security and violates the separation of powers.

Senate Democrats Continue Fight Against DeVos Confirmation

Senate Democrats stage a last-ditch effort to sink Betsey DeVos’ nomination as Education Secretary.

Democratic lawmakers held a marathon floor debate late into Monday night arguing the billionaire donor lacks basic knowledge of American schools.

Two GOP senators have already said they would vote against her nomination.

U.S. Bank Celebrates Handoff Week

Handoff Week activities continue Tuesday to help celebrate Super Bowl LII coming to Minneapolis.

U.S. Bank Stadium Plaza is hosting an event with ice sculptures, free coffee and hot chocolate, plus other surprises.

The fun runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

Boston Hosts Victory Parade For New England Patriots

Boston will hold a victory parade honoring the New England Patriots.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night, claiming the team’s fifth championship.

It was the first ever overtime game in Super Bowl history.