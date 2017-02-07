Tap Talk: American Homebrewers Assoc. To Host Rally At Surly Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attention, homebrewers and homebrewers-to-be: put down that flavorful craft beer and head to Surly this Sunday – there is a rally being held just for you.

On Sunday starting a noon, the American Homebrewers Association will be hosting an AHA Rally at Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis.

The event, which is free for AHA members, will feature VIP brewery tours, free beer samples, opportunities to meet Surly brewers and staff, prizes from the brewery and more.

Gary Glass, director of the AHA, says he’s expecting a massive crowd – if history is any indication.

“We’ve done rallies at Surly in the past. In fact, they set our record for the most-attended rallies anywhere – and we hold rallies across the country every year. This is a special rally, because we have our Homebrew Con event – the largest gathering of home brewers – that’s coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center on June 15th through the 17th. This is kind of a lead up to that,” Glass said.

Glass says hundreds of AHA members will also receive something very special from Surly at the rally.

“Surly is brewing the commemorative beer for Homebrew Con. For the first 500 people at the rally … we’re on to a wait list now … they’ll receive the pre-fermented beer, so they can add hops, and do process changes,” Gloss said. “So, essentially, these people will get the commemorative beer, but will be able to put their own spin on it. And they can bring it to the conference and compare it.”

As for what exactly this mysterious commemorative beer will be, Gloss could only divulge a few hints.

“It’s going to be very unique from what I’ve seen. It’s going to be somewhere in the range of 8 percent alcohol by volume, it’ll have wheat in it, it’ll be partially aged in oak… and they have some special process that they’re going to use on it that they’re being very secretive about, so it’s kind of exciting. It will absolutely be a unique beer and won’t be on sale anywhere. The only place you can get it is at the rally and Homebrew Con,” Glass said.

Rally attendees will also take home a rally-exclusive gift from the AHA.

The event runs from noon until 5:30 p.m. Non-AHA-members can join online – or sign up for a discounted member rate at the rally. You can RSVP here.