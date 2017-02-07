Man Using Counterfeit Money Arrested In Morrison Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old Onamia man will likely face criminal charges in connection to counterfeit money being used in some Morrison County businesses.
The sheriff’s office says Vincent Beaulieu attempted to make a purchase at a gas station with phony money on Jan. 22. The station’s owner thought the money looked suspicious and called Beaulieu out on it.
The owner told investigators that Beaulieu fled the store, but the owner was able to get a piece of the counterfeit bill.
Investigators says three other businesses in Morrison County recently reported receiving counterfeit money.
The sheriff’s office is urging businesses to be vigilant if they come across suspicious bills, and call 320-632-9233 to report any incidents.
