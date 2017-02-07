Freezing Rain Making For Slick Roads In Parts Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning to Tuesday morning commuters: The temperatures are dropping and the roads are slick due to freezing misty rain.
As of 6:30 a.m., a round of freezing drizzle already made its way through and out of the metro area – with another round of snow expected later.
Around 1 p.m., temperatures will be lower and a band of light snow is expected to swing through the metro area from the northwest.
”Not expecting a lot of accumulation here (in the metro), less than an inch, but could certainly create a couple of problems as we head into the evening commute especially as those temperatures continue to drop and the winds pick up,” meteorologist Kylie Bearse said.
Temperatures will fall from the 30 degree-high already recorded early Tuesday and settle into the single digits overnight, and winds will pick up into the 15 mph range later Tuesday.
Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 12 degrees.
The weekend, however, is expected to warm up dramatically, with temperatures reaching the 40s.