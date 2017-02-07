2 Of 4 Gophers Football Players Facing Expulsion Transfer

February 7, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Dior Johnson, Gopher Football, Kiante Hardin, Ray Buford, Sex Assault, Tamarion Johnson, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The second of four University of Minnesota football players facing expulsion from an alleged September 2016 sexual assault has announced he is leaving the school.

Ray Buford, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, posted Tuesday on Twitter that he is transferring to Arizona Western Community College. Buford is among four players who had a recommendation for expulsion upheld last week after a female student said she was sexually assaulted following the Gophers’ Sept. 2 win over Oregon State.

Buford played in seven games for the Gophers, finishing with 16 tackles and three pass break-ups.

Tamarion Johnson, who also had his recommendation for expulsion upheld, announced Monday on Twitter that he’s also transferring to Arizona Western Community College.

KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson also had their recommendations for expulsion upheld. Carlton Djam, who was facing expulsion, had his punishment reduced to a one-year suspension. Mark Williams is also suspended for one year.

Four other players, Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault and Antoine Winfield Jr. were cleared of any wrongdoing.

