911 Call Reveals Details In Madelia Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 911 call from a Madelia homeowner is revealing details about a home invasion last month that left a 19-year-old dead.
David Pettersen is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in the incident. Investigators said Nicholas Embertson and two other teenagers were planning to burglarize a home. Embertson was shot as Pettersen caught the group trying to drive away, and Embertson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
According to the 911 transcript, Pettersen called 911 and said somebody was on his roof. They were driving around in a car and he grabbed his gun. He told the dispatcher he fired some shots at their car to stop them as they were attempting to drive away.
The car stopped, and Pettersen said he wasn’t sure if his gunfire hit somebody or not. He thought somebody broke their leg after jumping off his balcony. The vehicle came around to get the person who jumped off the roof.
As officers responded to Pettersen’s home, he complied with demands to unload his gun and put it in a different room of the house.
Court documents say one of the bullets hit Embertson, and he later died.
One Comment