Gov. Dayton To Undergo Prostate Surgery In March

February 7, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Mark Dayton, Mayo Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that he will undergo surgery to remove his prostate next month.

The Democratic governor said his prostatectomy is slated for March 2 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Following the operation, Dayton said he will likely spend one night in the hospital before getting back into contact with this staff.

Last month, Dayton told Minnesotans that he had been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. The announcement came after he collapsed during his state of the state address.

In his Tuesday surgery announcement, which was posted on Facebook, the governor said that recent tests showed no signs that his cancer had spread.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, according to the American Cancer Society.


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia