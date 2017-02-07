Gov. Dayton To Undergo Prostate Surgery In March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that he will undergo surgery to remove his prostate next month.
The Democratic governor said his prostatectomy is slated for March 2 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Following the operation, Dayton said he will likely spend one night in the hospital before getting back into contact with this staff.
Last month, Dayton told Minnesotans that he had been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. The announcement came after he collapsed during his state of the state address.
In his Tuesday surgery announcement, which was posted on Facebook, the governor said that recent tests showed no signs that his cancer had spread.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, according to the American Cancer Society.