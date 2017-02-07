Former UND Officer Sentenced For Child Pornography

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former University of North Dakota police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges.
Forty-three-year-old Paul Bradley Meagher, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt and possession of prohibited materials after police found that an IP address belonging to him was trading child pornography.
Investigators found more than 50,000 pornographic images and videos on his devices. Meagher was fired from the UND police department in November 2015. He had served there since 2004.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
In addition to his 10-year prison sentence imposed Monday, Meagher must serve 10 years of supervised release, pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and pay restitution of $16,000.
