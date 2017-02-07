Minneapolis Leaders Mull Concerns Over Trump’s Executive Orders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The legal case over President Donald Trump’s travel ban is slated to be back in court Tuesday evening after a federal judge suspended it last week.

With the future of that executive order in limbo, city leaders in Minneapolis held meetings to discuss the potential impact that order, and others, could have on both residents and organizations.

The main executive orders discussed in Tuesday’s meetings at Minneapolis City Hall were the travel ban – which affects immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries — and the order that threatens to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities.

City council members heard from various legal and immigration experts.

Since 2003, Minneapolis has had an ordinance in place that prohibits city employees from asking people about their immigration status, except when it is legally required for certain services.

The Minneapolis City Attorney says the city ordinance doesn’t violate current federal law, but admits the future is uncertain when it comes to exactly how Trump’s orders will be enforced.

Immigration attorneys also noted the confusion the refugee ban has caused when it comes to the Minneapolis Muslim community.

Mayor Betsy Hodges didn’t mince words when it came to Trump.

“The last few weeks have been dizzying…for the city of Minneapolis and for the entire country,” she said.

Meanwhile in California, oral arguments on the immigration ban are to be made Tuesday afternoon. They can be watched live at 5 p.m. on the WCCO Facebook Page.