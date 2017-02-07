NTSB To Release Cause Of Fiery North Dakota Train Crash

February 7, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: North Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release the cause of a fiery train crash that happened in North Dakota more than four years ago.

The crash, which happened in December 2013, occurred when a train carrying soybeans derailed in front of an oil tanker train. It caused a series of explosions and the evacuation of about 1,400 people in the nearby town of Casselton.

No one was hurt.

NTSB investigators have previously said a broken train axle from the grain train was found at the scene.

The crash happened about 30 miles from Fargo and led to a national discussion about the safety of moving oil by train.

The cause of the crash is set to be released during a meeting in Washington Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia