NTSB To Release Cause Of Fiery North Dakota Train Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release the cause of a fiery train crash that happened in North Dakota more than four years ago.
The crash, which happened in December 2013, occurred when a train carrying soybeans derailed in front of an oil tanker train. It caused a series of explosions and the evacuation of about 1,400 people in the nearby town of Casselton.
No one was hurt.
NTSB investigators have previously said a broken train axle from the grain train was found at the scene.
The crash happened about 30 miles from Fargo and led to a national discussion about the safety of moving oil by train.
The cause of the crash is set to be released during a meeting in Washington Tuesday.