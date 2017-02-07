Several Families Displaced In Suspicious Paynesville Apartment Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a fire at an apartment complex in Paynesville early Wednesday morning may have been set intentionally.
The Paynesville Fire Department and Paynesville police responded at about 3:53 a.m. to a report of a fire at the Paynesville Place apartments. When crews and officers arrived, the building was evacuated. Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 6:30 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to examine the cause of the fire, and authorities say it’s being investigated as a suspicious fire.
All residents got out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Authorities say several families have been displaced by the fire.