Community Holds Fundraiser For Students Hit By Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rogers community is rallying around three high school students who were hit by a truck while getting on their school bus.
The McDonald’s in Rogers hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night for the families of the students.
Gretta Jenson and Ian Orina are now out of the hospital and continuing their recovery. Beckett Olson remains hospitalized.
Jenson and Orina stopped by the fundraiser to thank everyone for their kindness.
Read More: 2 Rogers Students Hit By Truck Home Recovering, 3rd Still Hospitalized
“Everyday someone brings a meal to our house for dinner, and, you know, I’ve gotten tons of cards from people I don’t even know,” Jenson said.
“You never think after, you know, going through so much that something great, not even good, but something great would come out of it,” Orina said.
Tuesday night’s fundraiser was just one of a number of events to raise money to help cover medical costs for the three students.
Click here for more on upcoming events and how you can donate.
Read More: Driver In Crash That Injured 3 Rogers H.S. Students Charged
Comments are closed.