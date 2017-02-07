Survey Finds Top Way Singles Will Spend Valentine’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not everyone will celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone they love. Plenty of people are single, and a new survey by the website “Retail Me Not” reveals the top ways singles plan to spend the day.
Thirty percent say they’ll spend the day with friends while another 28 percent plan to spend time with family. Nineteen percent say they plan to go on a first date — to try to set up a great love story.
Twenty-nine percent plan to pamper themselves, while 23 percent will take themselves out to eat.
And, six percent say they’ll email or text an ex to try to rekindle their romance.