Survey Finds Top Way Singles Will Spend Valentine’s Day

February 7, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Singles, Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not everyone will celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone they love. Plenty of people are single, and a new survey by the website “Retail Me Not” reveals the top ways singles plan to spend the day.

Thirty percent say they’ll spend the day with friends while another 28 percent plan to spend time with family. Nineteen percent say they plan to go on a first date — to try to set up a great love story.

Twenty-nine percent plan to pamper themselves, while 23 percent will take themselves out to eat.

And, six percent say they’ll email or text an ex to try to rekindle their romance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia