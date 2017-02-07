Wisconsin Sheriff Meets With Trump And Pence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dave Mahoney, the sheriff of Dane County, Wisconsin, is talking with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about immigration reform, among other topics.
Mahoney’s spokeswoman, Elise Shaffer, said in a news release Trump requested the Tuesday meeting with Mahoney, who was in Washington for the National Sheriff’s Association conference. Others from the conference were also there. The meeting lasted about an hour.
Shaffer said Mahoney, a Democrat, advocated for comprehensive immigration reform and an expedited means to citizenship. The sheriff also shared Dane County’s most pressing issues, including improving mental health treatment in jails and combatting opioids.
Mahoney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump has held similar listening sessions with business executives, union leaders and other groups since taking office.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)