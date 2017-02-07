Gov. Walker Calls Critics Of K-12 Funding Plan ‘Cynics’

February 7, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says critics of his plan to spend $649 million more on K-12 schools in Wisconsin are being cynical.

Walker made his comments Tuesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association. His appearance comes the day before he releases the state budget to the Legislature on Wednesday.

Public school advocates have been praising Walker’s call to increase per-student spending at K-12 schools by $509 million. That’s part of a $649 million boost in funding for schools. Some Democrats have said Walker shouldn’t be thanked for the plan given that he’s cut more than $1 billion from school aids the past six years.

Walker says, “Some cynics will say it’s about the past.” But he says the proposal is not about filling any past cuts, but “looking forward.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Jenny Weber says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    He may call them cynics; I call them people who can do simple arithmetic. I suppose that if Wisconsin continues with a net reduction of half a billion every six years, he eventually won’t be burdened with too many of them.

