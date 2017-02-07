Who Will Win A GRAMMY? Here Are The Odds

February 7, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Who will take home the big awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards? That’s a question for oddsmakers.

According to online oddsmakers Bovada, Beyoncé will edge out Adele for Album of the Year, with Sturgill Simpson coming in as the dark horse at 22/1. While Queen Bey is the favorite for Album of the Year, Adele holds a slight advantage for both Record or the Year and Song of the Year.

Bovada sees Best New Artist as the closest race of the evening with a slight edge going to Chance The Rapper over The Chainsmokers.

Check out the full odds below:
Album of the Year

  • Lemonade – Beyoncé 1/2
  • 25 – Adele 2/1
  • Purpose – Justin Bieber 9/1
  • Views – Drake 15/1
  • A Sailors Guide to the Earth – Sturgill Simpson 22/1

Record of the Year

  • Hello – Adele 1/5
  • Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
  • Work – Rihanna ft. Drake 9/1
  • 7 Years – Lukas Graham 15/1
  • Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots 25/1

    • Song of the Year

  • Hello – Adele 1/5
  • Formation – Beyoncé 5/1
  • Love Yourself – Justin Bieber 9/1
  • 7 Years – Lukas Graham 12/1
  • I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner 33/1

    • Best New Artist

  • Chance The Rapper 4/9
  • The Chainsmokers 5/2
  • Maren Morris 7/1
  • Anderson .Paak 18/1
  • Kelsea Ballerini 20/1

    • The GRAMMYs will air live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

    ©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

     

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Best Of Minnesota
    Good Question

    Listen Live

    AM/FM Stations

    Featured Shows & Multimedia