Betsy DeVos Gets Praise From Wisconsin Superintendent Candidates

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two challengers to Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers are praising the confirmation of school choice advocate and longtime Republican donor Betsy DeVos as Education secretary.
State superintendent candidates John Humphries and Lowell Holtz both issued statements Tuesday praising the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of DeVos. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted to confirm her while Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted against it.
Humphries says DeVos has a “great opportunity to help schools across the nation by reducing regulatory burdens that take the focus from students and teachers.” And Holtz says her confirmation is a “positive development for the future of America’s children.”
Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
