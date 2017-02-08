4 Things To Know: Sessions Debate, Louisiana Storms & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the attorney general nominee debate to the serious storms in Louisiana, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Sessions Vote
Senate Democrats stage another marathon floor debate against Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions. At one point last night — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded for delivering a scathing speech about the Alabama Senator. Billionaire Betsy DeVos was sworn in as Education Secretary yesterday after a historic tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.
Louisiana Storms
A state of emergency is declared in Louisiana after multiple tornadoes touched down in the southeastern part of the state yesterday. The twisters damaged and destroyed multiple homes and business and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. The worst damage was in New Orleans’ 9th ward — which was heavily flooded by Katrina. About 40 people were hurt, but no deaths were reported.
World’s Fastest Car
Tesla’s “model S” is now the world’s fastest car. It can go from zero to 60 in just over two seconds. That’s faster than any other street-legal cars including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and any other exotic sports car you can name. The weight of the “model S” also helps its tires grip the road.
Wild-Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are calling it their most important game of the season. They play the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7 o’clock at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild won 4-2 last night against the Winnipeg Jets. Right now, Chicago is sitting six points behind Minnesota in the Western Conference standings.