Forest Lake Police Dog Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake Police Department reported that a police dog named Ranger died following a traffic stop.
Ranger and handler Nick Kent were involved in the stop near Highways 61 and 97 late Tuesday evening.
Police said the driver was not compliant and was considered a high risk. According to the police department, the driver was apprehended, but shortly after the incident, Ranger suffered a “medical emergency.”
The police dog was taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital, but resuscitation attempts were not successful.
“It is with heavy hearts we post that we lost one of our own this morning,” the department posted on its Facebook Page Wednesday morning.