Murphy-Led Gophers Outlast Iowa 100-89 In 2OT

February 8, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Men's Basketball, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 25 points with 19 rebounds, Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists and Minnesota outlasted Iowa 101-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Playing an extra period for the fourth time in Big Ten play this season, the Gophers (17-7, 5-6) stopped a three-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) with a season-high 14 blocked shots and a tireless effort down the stretch.

Peter Jok had 26 of his 28 points after halftime for Iowa, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 19 points.

Akeem Springs scored 17 points for Minnesota, which hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27, 2014, against UNC Wilmington.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia